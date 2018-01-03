Hahira residents play in the snow

Even though the snow has begun to melt in Hahira, community members still had the opportunity to get out and play in it. Although it was freezing cold outside people knew that the snow day was a rare occasion and that they had to take advantage while they had the chance. And that's exactly what they did.
