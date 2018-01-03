Arson: Rewards offered in two So. GA fires - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Arson: Rewards offered in two So. GA fires

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office has ruled a December 19, mobile home fire in Crisp County arson. The blaze destroyed the double-wide mobile home, and fire investigators estimate the loss at $30,000.

