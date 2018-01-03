First Alert Forecast Wednesday 5:30 a.m.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day with a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 12PM. Portions of Southwest Georgia particularly Brooks, Colquitt & Thomas County in addition to areas along and east of I-75 are bracing for a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. Ice accumulations of 0.1-0.2" and up to 2" of snow is possible for the counties under a Winter Storm Warning and will create slippery roads for hazardous driving this morning.