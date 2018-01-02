New year, new me: Finding a successful weight loss resolution

Every year the clock strikes midnight on January 1, and people show up in droves to gyms in hopes of losing weight in the new year. According to a dietician, an internal medicine doctor and a health and wellness director, success is all about consistency.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.