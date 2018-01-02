Cold weather prep: what to know ahead of dropping temperatures

Emergency management officials throughout Southwest Georgia say that if you're planning to be out on the roadways on Wednesday, it's important to be careful and don't leave in a hurry with the possible winter weather on its way
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.