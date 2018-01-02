Cold weather preps: What to know ahead of dropping temperatures - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Cold weather preps: What to know ahead of dropping temperatures

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Downtown snowflake decorations line the streets, but precipitation during freezing weather isn't something that Lowndes County has had to prepare for often. Crews in Lowndes County are preparing for the icy conditions. It's the bridges where officials fear the roads will get icy. 

