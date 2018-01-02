Cold weather preps: What to know ahead of dropping temperatures

Downtown snowflake decorations line the streets, but precipitation during freezing weather isn't something that Lowndes County has had to prepare for often. Crews in Lowndes County are preparing for the icy conditions. It's the bridges where officials fear the roads will get icy.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.