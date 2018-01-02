YMCA extends New Year's free registration offer - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

YMCA extends New Year's free registration offer

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect

New Year's resolutions are in full swing and that means a lot of people will be heading to the gym. Getting in shape is one of the most popular New Year's resolutions and because of that, the YMCA is extending a pretty great offer.

Powered by Frankly