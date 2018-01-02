Frigid morning!

Brutally cold this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 20s but it feels like the teens across Southwest Georgia. We won't warm above freezing until after 10 this morning with highs only near 40s, but the wind will make it feel like we are in the 20s all afternoon.
