Dangerously cold morning

There is a Winter Weather Advisory from 1:00 AM to 10 AM Wednesday morning for Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes County. Along with a Winter Storm Watch for Coffee, Atkinson, Echols and Clinch County from 2:00 AM to 5:00 PM Wednesday.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.