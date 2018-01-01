DUI numbers down for Albany New Year's travel

The new year's travel period is almost complete and Georgia state patrol troopers said they are happy to report that most drivers have been following the rules of the road. "We didn't make any DUI arrests, which to me is great because the troopers were out there working. They were out late into the night," said GSP Post 40 Commander Sgt. John Vanlandingham.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.