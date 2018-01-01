DUI numbers down for Albany New Year's travel - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

DUI numbers down for Albany New Year's travel

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The new year's travel period is almost complete and Georgia state patrol troopers said they are happy to report that most drivers have been following the rules of the road. "We didn't make any DUI arrests, which to me is great because the troopers were out there working. They were out late into the night," said GSP Post 40 Commander Sgt. John Vanlandingham.

