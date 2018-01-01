Albany couple welcomes first 2018 baby - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany couple welcomes first 2018 baby

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The new year brought new joy to one Albany couple. Heather and Sinai Chavez welcomed their first child early Monday morning. Cielo Fay Chavez was the first of three New Year's babies born at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. 

