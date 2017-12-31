Cold start to 2018 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Cold start to 2018

Most of the rain is gone this morning but with temperatures near freezing at sunrise, a few icy spots are possible on roadways and overpasses that didn’t completely dry out overnight! After a start to the day with temperatures near freezing and wind chills in the mid 20s, highs will only reach the lower 40s.

