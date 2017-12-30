New Year's Eve fireworks safety

Georgians love to celebrate New Year's Eve with a bang. But with the explosive fun of fireworks, also come dangers. Ralph Hudgeons, Georgia's Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner, said around 8,000 people across the United States are treated in emergency rooms for fireworks injuries each year.
