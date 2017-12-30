Arrest made after multiple burglaries of Valdosta schools

Valdosta Police say that they have a man in custody after five schools were burglarized and vandalized during December. The burglaries have occurred at Valdosta High School, Valdosta Middle School, W. G. Nunn Elementary School, and J. L. Newbern Middle School.
