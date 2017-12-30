Camp Osborn hosts volunteers to help clean

For the first time since January storms caused major damage, Worth County's boy scout camp, Camp Osborn, reopened to the public on Saturday. From clearing trees out of the lake to removing debris along the amphitheater, volunteers worked hard to rejuvenate the camp.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.