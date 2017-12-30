Camp Osborn hosts volunteers to help clean - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Camp Osborn hosts volunteers to help clean

For the first time since January storms caused major damage, Worth County's boy scout camp, Camp Osborn, reopened to the public on Saturday. From clearing trees out of the lake to removing debris along the amphitheater, volunteers worked hard to rejuvenate the camp.

