Valdosta Fire Department offers heat safety tips

The chilly temperatures may have people wanting to turn-on their central heating system or a portable space heater, but before doing so, the Valdosta Fire Department wants to offer some safety tips. VFD said if people have not already had their heating systems inspected, to do so by a licensed professional.
