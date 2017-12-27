Phoebe Worth Family Medicine closed due to flooding - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Phoebe Worth Family Medicine closed due to flooding

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Cleanup is underway at the Phoebe Worth Family Medicine in Sylvester after a water leak forced the facility to shut down for repairs. Phoebe officials are not sure when, but sometime over the holiday weekend, there was a water leak.

