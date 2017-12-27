Illegal dump site across from Turner Elementary gets cleaned up - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Illegal dump site across from Turner Elementary gets cleaned up

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
An illegal dump site in East Albany was cleaned up Wednesday afternoon. City leaders are pleased with the swift response. The pile of debris and home items dumped on School Street, just across from Turner Elementary,  was cleaned up by Public Works.

