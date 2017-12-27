GSP increasing New Year's patrols due to holiday fatalities - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GSP increasing New Year's patrols due to holiday fatalities

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Starting Friday at 6 p.m., law enforcement agencies will increase their patrols for the 78-hour travel period. Officials with the Georgia Department of Public Safety want to remind drivers that there is a zero-tolerance policy for drunk drivers.

