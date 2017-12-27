Thomasville K9 Hado retires, handler reflects on partnership - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomasville K9 Hado retires, handler reflects on partnership

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Part of retirement means Hado gets to spend his newfound days off relaxing as an official part of the Powers family, although his handler Sergeant Daniel Powers says Hado has been unofficially part of his family since his first day on the job.

Powered by Frankly