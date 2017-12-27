Stolen flags replaced at fallen Marine's memorial - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Stolen flags replaced at fallen Marine's memorial

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Lee County code enforcement officials have started looking into stepping up security at a memorial for a fallen Marine. Wednesday, Lee Co. Sheriff's deputies replaced the flags at Sutton's Landing Park off Highway 19 in Lee County.

Powered by Frankly