Tuesday - Puppy love! pt. 1 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday - Puppy love! pt. 1

Karla visits with Dr. Chupp and Dr. Love of Bush Animal Clinic, who have come to talk about what people who have gotten new pets for Christmas need to know, especially if they are not experienced pet owners. Of course, the puppies who came with them totally steal the show!

Powered by Frankly