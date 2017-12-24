Belk exceeds sales goals for holiday season

One store at the mall has seen a ton of foot traffic this past week. Belk has extended its hours for the final days leading up to Christmas. Amanda Newberry, store manager, said this has allowed for the Albany branch to exceed their sales goals and see many last minute holiday shoppers.
