Coroner: Baby dead after bathtub drowning in Blakely

The GBI was called in to assist in this case just before 2:50 p.m. and said Kylen Smith was found unresponsive in a bathtub at a home on the 80 block of Weaver Drive in Blakely while under the care of his mother's boyfriend.

