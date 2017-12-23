Suspect identified after teen killed in Tifton homicide

Lt. Adam Story with the Tifton Police Department reported Saturday that a 15-year-old boy died in a homicide. According to TPD, it happened around 3 p.m. at Peterson's Apartments. Police have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, James Pritchett, 17, for malice murder.
