Christmas eve brunch for neighbors in need

A South Georgia non-profit gave neighbors in need a meal for the holidays at First United Methodist Church here in Albany. Saturday morning, volunteers with Mission Change helped feed dozens of people for its ninth annual Christmas Eve Brunch.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.