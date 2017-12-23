Christmas eve brunch for neighbors in need - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
A South Georgia non-profit gave neighbors in need a meal for the holidays at First United Methodist Church here in Albany. Saturday morning, volunteers with Mission Change helped feed dozens of people for its ninth annual Christmas Eve Brunch.

