Friday - Mission Change Christmas Eve Eve Brunch

Break out that beautifully tacky sweater and join Mission Change for their annual Christmas Eve Eve Brunch & Ugly Sweater Get-Together! Show off your silliest, sparkliest look to hundreds of neighbors and volunteers, all sharing a delicious meal and some Christmas spirit.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.