Friday - Mission Change Christmas Eve Eve Brunch

Break out that beautifully tacky sweater and join Mission Change for their annual Christmas Eve Eve Brunch & Ugly Sweater Get-Together! Show off your silliest, sparkliest look to hundreds of neighbors and volunteers, all sharing a delicious meal and some Christmas spirit.

