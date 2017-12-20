Albany Chamber chief named as Regent

The President and CEO of Albany's Chamber of Commerce, Barbara Rivera Holmes, was named to the Georgia Board of Regents Wednesday, by Governor Nathan Deal. She will represent the Second Congressional District on the Board.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.