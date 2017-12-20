Valdosta man arrested after child dies

On Tuesday, December 19th, Valdosta detectives arrested Willie Hamilton, in connection with the death of his live-in girlfriend's baby. The case began Saturday afternoon, when E-911 received an emergency call requesting assistance for an unresponsive two-month-old boy, in the 800 block of Vallotton Drive.
