Valdosta man arrested after child dies

Valdosta man arrested after child dies

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
On Tuesday, December 19th, Valdosta detectives arrested Willie Hamilton, in connection with the death of his live-in girlfriend's baby. The case began Saturday afternoon, when E-911 received an emergency call requesting assistance for an unresponsive two-month-old boy, in the 800 block of Vallotton Drive.

