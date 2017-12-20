Police patrols increase as shopping picks up before Christmas

The malls and shopping centers across South Georgia will be at their busiest in these days leading up to Christmas. In Albany, police have increased patrols at the most popular shopping destinations, like the Albany Mall, which attracts people from across the region.
