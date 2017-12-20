Camilla continues search for new city manager

The City of Camilla announced earlier this week a new city manager was hired, however, he turned the offer down. Ben Taylor is currently the county administrator in Bryan County. He told WALB now isn't the right time for him to take the position in Camilla.
