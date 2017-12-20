Family asks for help solving nightclub murder

An Albany family is calling for witnesses to come forward about what happened on the night of their son's murder. Travion Jones was killed outside an Albany nightclub back in October. One arrest has been made in connection with the murder, the family believes more people should be behind bars.
