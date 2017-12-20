Baconton church donates hundreds of turkeys and hams to people i - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Baconton church donates hundreds of turkeys and hams to people in need

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The St. James Baptist Church in Baconton held its annual Turkey, Ham and Greens Giveaway on Tuesday. The church holds the event on the birthday of its Chairman of Deacons Ernest Price. It donated 330 turkeys, hams and greens to families in need in the community in two locations. 

