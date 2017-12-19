American Red Cross to host blood drives - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

American Red Cross to host blood drives

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Looking to give a different kind of way this holiday season? The American Red Cross wants to you to donate blood, because right now, there is a big shortage. This week the Red Cross will set up at various places around Albany to collect blood. 

