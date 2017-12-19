Valdosta VA Clinic serenades veterans - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta VA Clinic serenades veterans

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Veterans at one South Georgia clinic were serenaded by the angelic voices of doctors and staff on Tuesday. The Valdosta VA Clinic wanted to do something special for the veterans of Lowndes County, so instead of bringing in a choir, they formed one themselves.

Powered by Frankly