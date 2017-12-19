Valdosta Ugly Sweater 5k Run set for Saturday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta Ugly Sweater 5k Run set for Saturday

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Some people in one South Georgia community plan on sweating it out in a sweater for the Christmas holiday. The Ugly Sweater 5k Run is set to take place on Saturday, December 23. Community members are encouraged to wear their ugliest sweater and join the race.

Powered by Frankly