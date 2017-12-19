Tuesday - FL vs. GA H.S. Football All Star Game

Known as the "War of the Border," the Florida vs. Georgia High School All-Star Football Game features students selected for their accomplishments on and off the field. It offers seniors perhaps their last opportunity to play in front of college coaches and recruiters.
