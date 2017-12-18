4 local business owners feed dozens of homeless Albany residents - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

4 local business owners feed dozens of homeless Albany residents

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Christmas came early for dozens of homeless residents who got a chance to enjoy a hot meal on Monday night. Four local business owners hosted the 3rd annual Feed the Need at the Salvation Army. Organizers prepared hot plates with all of the holiday favorites like stuffing, baked chicken, green beans and potato salad. 

Powered by Frankly