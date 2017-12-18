Possible changes coming to Albany's speed bump approval process

Two residential streets will get a little bumpier in Albany. During the city commission's last meeting of the year, city leaders voted in favor of establishing several speed bumps along the 1800 block of Pineknoll Lane and the 2400 block of West Alberson Drive.
