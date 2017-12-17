Dialogue: Sickle Cell Awareness meeting (Part l)

Karla Heath-Sands meets with Monica Rockwell and Carlos Ford who are working to get the word out about a Sickle Cell Awareness meeting that is going to be held in 2018. Both suffer from the disease and share information on what will be covered at the meeting including causes, risk factors, complications, treatment options, and support.
