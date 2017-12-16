Free clothing giveaway helps bring holiday cheer

Some less-fortunate in Albany have warm clothes thanks to a group who wanted to give back this holiday season. Fraternity Phi Beta Sigma Incorporated hosted its 19th annual clothing drive at the Bill Miller Community Center on Saturday.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.