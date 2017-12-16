Free clothing giveaway helps bring holiday cheer - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Free clothing giveaway helps bring holiday cheer

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Some less-fortunate in Albany have warm clothes thanks to a group who wanted to give back this holiday season. Fraternity Phi Beta Sigma Incorporated hosted its 19th annual clothing drive at the Bill Miller Community Center on Saturday.

