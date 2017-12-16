Smallcakes hosts Santa Claus - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
You typically hear Santa eats cookies, but today, he expanded his dessert horizon to try cupcakes. This afternoon he made a quick stop to Smallcakes cupcake shop here in Albany. Children posed for free photos and decorated their own Christmas cupcake.

