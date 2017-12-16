Smallcakes hosts Santa Claus

You typically hear Santa eats cookies, but today, he expanded his dessert horizon to try cupcakes. This afternoon he made a quick stop to Smallcakes cupcake shop here in Albany. Children posed for free photos and decorated their own Christmas cupcake.
