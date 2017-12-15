New Year's Eve fireworks celebration returns to downtown Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

New Year's Eve fireworks celebration returns to downtown Albany

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Albany city leaders are providing a safe alternative for families to bring in the New Year. City officials are bringing back an old tradition, a downtown fireworks celebration on New Year's Eve. There will be live entertainment leading up to the show. 

Powered by Frankly