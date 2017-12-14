Colquitt Co. community gears up to 'Back the Pack' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Colquitt Co. community gears up to 'Back the Pack'

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Folks in the Colquitt County community have spent several weeks getting shirts, bags, and other Packer gear ready for the big State Championship game. The game was originally supposed to be played in Mercedes Benz Dome last Saturday night but because of weather conditions, it will be played at North Gwinnett High School.

