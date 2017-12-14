Colquitt Co. community hopes for high attendance at championship - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Colquitt Co. community hopes for high attendance at championship game

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

The relocation of several state championship games has caused quite the controversy among fans and teams. Colquitt County Packer fans will now be traveling to the home turf of their matchup instead of the highly anticipated Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Powered by Frankly