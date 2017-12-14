Study displays stakeholder response ahead of possible Chamber, CVB split

Albany city commissioners are leaning towards separating the city's tourism marketer and the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. A UGA Carl Vinson Institute study included best practice suggestions and insights from local tourism stakeholders.
