The sale of collector ornaments help beautify Moultrie

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The coveted canopy of light ornaments that made up Moultrie's beautiful downtown light display sold out last year! 6,000 old light bulbs were transformed into ornaments, when the city switched to more environmentally friendly LED lights.

