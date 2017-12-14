Albany teen makes remarkable progress after head-on collision - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany teen makes remarkable progress after head-on collision

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

One Albany teen is making the unthinkable happen. Maddie Armona, 19, was severely injured in a head-on collision on Liberty Expressway in February. But now, she's defying all odds and making remarkable progress after being in critical condition, with brain injuries and broken bones.

Powered by Frankly