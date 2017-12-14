Albany teen makes remarkable progress after head-on collision

One Albany teen is making the unthinkable happen. Maddie Armona, 19, was severely injured in a head-on collision on Liberty Expressway in February. But now, she's defying all odds and making remarkable progress after being in critical condition, with brain injuries and broken bones.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.