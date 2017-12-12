Residents respond to Dougherty County's long-term recovery plan

Dougherty County commissioners heard from concerned residents about the long-term recovery and resiliency plan. The residents gave their opinion on the $151 million plan to rebuild and revitalize Dougherty County after the January storms.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.