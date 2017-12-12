Residents respond to Dougherty County's long-term recovery plan - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Residents respond to Dougherty County's long-term recovery plan

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Dougherty County commissioners heard from concerned residents about the long-term recovery and resiliency plan. The residents gave their opinion on the  $151 million plan to rebuild and revitalize Dougherty County after the January storms. 

