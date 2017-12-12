Albany leaders consider splitting tourism group from chamber

It appears a majority of the city commission is in favor of making the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau a stand-alone operation. City commissioners heard for the first time on Tuesday from a lead researcher about a study recommending an independent CVB, apart from the Chamber of Commerce.
